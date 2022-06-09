Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 111,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.94 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

