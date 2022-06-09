Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.94 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

