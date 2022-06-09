AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after acquiring an additional 176,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after acquiring an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $82,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

