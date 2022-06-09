State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

STT stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

