Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 333 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

ZM opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

