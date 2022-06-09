Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,664,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

