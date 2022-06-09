Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,023 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

