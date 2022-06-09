Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,259,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,086,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,473,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

