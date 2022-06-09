Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $485.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.78.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.