The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

GRX stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.