Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

