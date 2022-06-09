Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,164 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,953,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,943,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,885,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,999,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

