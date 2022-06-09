FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.57% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 58.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $36.33 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.