Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.62 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $674.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.99 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

