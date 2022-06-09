Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,142 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.