Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

