Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

