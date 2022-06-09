Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.27. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

