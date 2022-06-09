Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,741 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

