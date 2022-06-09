Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.