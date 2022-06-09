Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,938 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

