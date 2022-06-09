The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $267.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

