State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $129,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 314,094 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

