Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $46,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 298.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a current ratio of 104.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

