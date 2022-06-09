20,000 Shares in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sonendo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,852.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 15,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 176,603 shares of company stock worth $480,273 and have sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Sonendo stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

