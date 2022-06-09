555 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE BOH opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

