Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

