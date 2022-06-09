Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 79,589 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,589 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

