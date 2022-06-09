266 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.57. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

