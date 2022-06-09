Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,694 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 165.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

SKT opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

