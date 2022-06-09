Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,273 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,907,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 48.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

