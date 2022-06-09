Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 400.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDUS. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

