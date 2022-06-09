State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $126,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.56.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

