Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,058 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock worth $30,214,297. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

