Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $177,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $332.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.08 and a 52 week high of $1,097.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.