Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,054 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Livent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Livent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.