Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,886 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $651.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

