Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. 40,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,889,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
