Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. 40,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,889,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

