ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Alon Rotem Sells 3,793 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) insider Alon Rotem sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $15,285.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $421.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

