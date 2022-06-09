Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 106,020 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $204.77 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,608. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

