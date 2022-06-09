iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $251.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.95 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

