Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,347 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

