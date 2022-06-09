Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.