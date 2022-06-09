Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,639 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

