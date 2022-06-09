Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.