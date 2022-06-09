Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,629 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.