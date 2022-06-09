Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 17,096 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 377.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $158.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.