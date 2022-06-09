Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,705,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,842,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

