Commerce Bank Purchases New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.75. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

