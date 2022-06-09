Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 904,521 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Nutrien by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 845,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $41,877,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

NTR stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.